Google is celebrating opera singer Montserrat Caballe on what would have been her 89th birthday, with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features artwork of Caballe performing.

Caballe was born on this day in 1933 in Barcelona, Spain. Caballe spent much of her childhood studying music and training her voice.

She made her U.S. debut in 1965 at Carnegie Hall and eventually became an international opera star. Caballe went on to give more than 3,800 performances in over 80 roles on five continents.

Caballe, who could sing in multiple styles, also worked with the late Freddie Mercury to record "Barcelona," the theme song for the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Caballe received five Grammy nominations and won Best Classical Vocal Performance in 1968. She additionally established an organization to support young talent in Barcelona called Fundacio Montserrat Caballe and served as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

Caballe died at the age of 85 in October 2018.