Google is celebrating the 151st anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features artwork from Doodler Erich Nagler that depicts the museum and a rotating selection of items, paintings and sculptures that can be found inside.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, or Met, was officially incorporated on this day in 1870 and was started by businessmen, financiers, artists and thinkers of the day.

The museum's first work of art was a Roman sarcophagus. New York's largest art museum now houses 1.5 million objects that span over 5,000 years.

"Happy anniversary to The Met - and here's to many more!" Google said.

Google Arts & Culture is also offering users a comprehensive look at the making of The Met that explores the history, people and artworks that make up the museum.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute announced Monday that The Met Gala will return in 2021 with the first of a two-part exhibition on American fashion.

The first part, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" will take place on Sept. 13 and the second part, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will take place on May 2, 2022.