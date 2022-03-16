Google is celebrating French painter Rosa Bonheur on what would have been her 200th birthday, with a new Doodle.

Bonheur had a reputation as an animal painter and sculptor who Google says inspired a future generation of women in the arts.

Google's homepage features artwork of Bonheur sitting in a field painting sheep with the company's logo appearing in the clouds.

Bonheur was born on this day in 1822 in Bordeaux, France. Her early artistic education came from her father, who was a minor landscape painter.

Bonheur had many of her works on exhibit at the Paris Salon from 1841 to 1853. She gained international fame for her painting The Horse Fair, which depicts the Paris horse market.

The Horse Fair is on exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. French Empress Eugenie awarded Bonheur the prestigious Legion of Honor award in 1865 for the painting.