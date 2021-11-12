Google is celebrating Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, a Baroque artist, who is considered to be one of the greatest Dutch painters of all time.

Google noted that on this day in 1995, an exhibition featuring 21of Vermeer's 35 existing works opened at Washington D.C.'s National Gallery of Art.

Vermeer was born in Delft, Netherlands, in 1632. Not much is known about Vermeer's early life.

Google's homepage features references to his work including The Allegory of Painting on the left, Woman Writing a Letter with her Maid in the middle and Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window on the right.

An X-ray in 1979 found a hidden cupid in Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window. Researchers determined that the cupid was covered by another painter in 2017 and a German initiative in 2021 restored the painting.

Vermeer's artistic techniques have caused debate with some historians suggesting that he traced images that were projected from a camera obscura. Vermeer specialists disagree as there is no physical evidence.

Google also explores Vermeer's artwork in the company's Arts and Culture section.