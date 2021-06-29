Google is celebrating artist Pedro Linares Lopez of Mexico on what would have been his 115th birthday, with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features artwork of a colorful dragon by Doodler Emily Barrera, which is based on the work of Lopez.

Lopez was born on this day in Mexico City, Mexico, in 1906. Lopez was trained by his father who was a papier-mache sculptor.

The artist became very ill in 1945 and said he encountered fantastical and mythical creatures in a fever dream. Lopez used the fever dream as inspiration for his sculptures and made colorful pieces based on reptiles, insects, birds and mammals.

Lopez then started to gain international fame following the release of a 1975 documentary about him by filmmaker Judith Bronowski.

He was later honored with the first Mexican National Prize in Arts and Sciences in the category of Popular Art and Traditions in 1990.