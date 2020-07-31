Google celebrated the life and work of Philippine mixed-media artist Pacita Abad with a colorful new Doodle on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image is a portrait of Abad, smiling and holding a paintbrush, against a vibrantly hued background.

On this date 36 years ago, the feminist and activist became the first woman to be presented with the Philippines' coveted Ten Outstanding Young Men award.

Abad traveled the world and created art that reflected global, societal issues. She frequently used culturally significant materials such as fabric and shells in her work.

The artist is also known for developing a technique dubbed trapunto, which includes stuffing painting canvases to achieve a sculptural look.

She died in 2004 at age 58, leaving behind more than 5,000 pieces.