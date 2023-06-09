Friday's Google Doodle video celebrates the late New York City dancer and choreographer Willi Ninja on the 33rd anniversary of the release of the documentary film, Paris is Burning, which prominently featured Ninja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dubbed the "Godfather of Voguing," the fixture of the Harlem ballroom scene was as well known for his LGBTQ+ activism as he was for his dramatic dance moves and bold fashion choices.

"Willi paved a path for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and '90s. The community he created, 'The Iconic House of Ninja,' lives on to this day," Google's website said.

"When Willi wasn't dancing, he was a powerful advocate for his community. One of the first to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS prevention at drag balls, Willi played a pivotal role in helping to reduce stigma surrounding the disease."

Illustrated by Rob Gilliam, edited by Xander Opiyo and featuring original music by Vivacious, the Google video spotlights current members of the House of Ninja.

Ninja died of AIDS-related heart failure in 2006. He was 45.