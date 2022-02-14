Google is celebrating Valentine's Day 2022 with a new interactive Doodle that features two hamsters in love.

Google's homepage on Monday features the two hamsters standing next to each other inside of a heart-shaped house.

Users who click on the play button located on the company's logo will be treated to an animated sequence featuring the hamsters becoming separated from each other.

Users will then have to pull a series of levers in order to help the hamsters navigate through Google's logo in order for them to be reunited.

"Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species)," Google said.

Google recently honored baseball great Toni Stone with a new Doodle and marked the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics.