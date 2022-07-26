Google unveiled a new Doodle on its home page Tuesday, illustrated by Trinidadian artist Nicholas Huggins, that celebrates the history of the steelpan drum.

The instrument has its roots in Trinidad and Tobago, where it is considered the country's national instrument.

The steelpan is a percussion instrument typically made out of large, industrial-size gallon drums.

According to Google, the steelpan was officially created in the mid-1900s -- the only acoustic instrument made during the 20th century -- but has influences that date back to the 1700s.

Steelpan found its early beginnings when enslaved Africans, brought to Trinidad, carried their African drumming traditions with them to the Caribbean. When slavery was abolished in Trinidad in 1838, the steelpan became an important part of Carnival and Canboulay, two harvest festivals that are still celebrated today.

The steelpan was also an important symbol of rebellion on the island in the decades following the abolition of slavery.

On July 26, 1951, the steelpan was introduced to the world when the Trinidad All-Steel Pan Percussion Orchestra (TASPO) performed at the Festival of Britain, and today is often celebrated as the instrument's official holiday.

The Google page also featured an interview with Huggins, as well as Miami musician Etienne Charles, who composed an accompanying video for the Doodle.

"[The steelpan] is an instrument that was born from resistance and rebellion and is truly emblematic of the people of T&T," Huggins said. "The fact that such a sweet tune can be extracted from industrial oil drums is something that should be cherished."

Huggins said that he was "a bit nervous" when Google approached him for the task, because he wanted to create an artwork that Trinidadians would feel proud of.

"I was also very excited because I love creating art that showcases Trinidad & Tobago and this Doodle will allow my country to be showcased on one of the biggest online stages," Huggins said, adding that he "drew inspiration from the early innovators behind the story of the Steel Pan."

For Charles, the steelpan "makes up a huge part of my musical development," adding, "I jump at any chance to put Pan and Steelband culture on a global stage."

The musician said that she drew inspiration for the Doodle "from my first time on the road with a steelband, and my first times hearing the full band sound."

"I'd like people to feel the magic in the steelpan," Charles said. "An instrument born out of Afro-descendant resistance in Trinidad. A symbol of community, artistic excellence, and scientific innovation. Hopefully this makes people more inclined to come hear pan in its birthplace and feel the energy that comes from it."