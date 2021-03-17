Google is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features artwork by Dublin-based guest artist Arron Croasdell.

The Google logo was redesigned to include items that represent Ireland's geography, architecture and history.

The first "G" pays homage to Ireland's mountains, forests and lighthouses. The first "o" represents the Claddagh ring, a symbol of love, loyalty and friendship. The second "o" contains Irish wildflowers and a three-leafed clover, Ireland's state emblem that represents faith, hope and love.

The second "g" refers to the rivers that run through multiple Irish towns. The "l" represents the country's woodlands and the "e" contains a Celtic knot, a symbol of hope.

"I want people to know that Ireland is more than just the stereotypes. It has a vibrant culture and landscape, as well as a thriving design and illustration scene," Croasdell said when asked what message he wants people to take away from the Doodle.