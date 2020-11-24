Google is celebrating the musical genre of mariachi with a new video Doodle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google's homepage Tuesday features the Google logo with a play button wearing a sombrero. Mariachi musicians play the classic song "Cielito Lindo" in an animated video when you click the play button.

Mariachi typically refers to a small group of musicians who wear traditional clothing and perform a variety of Mexican songs on stringed instruments. Mariachi can refer to either the music or the musicians.

"The Mariachi tradition was born in west-central Mexico around the turn of the 19th century, though its exact origins remain unknown," Google said.

Mariachi, in the modern day, has been combined with elements from jazz to reggae and is still a strong example of Mexican history and culture.