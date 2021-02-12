Google is celebrating the start of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, with a new Doodle.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Lunar New Year brings an end to the Year of the Rat and marks the start of the Year of the Ox.

The Year of the Ox is associated with things moving at a slow and steady pace. The ox is the second animal of the Chinese zodiac and symbolizes fertile harvest, positivity and hard work.

Google's homepage features artwork of the ox standing next to two lions who represent power and wisdom. Lunar New Year is often celebrated with lively lion dances to bring good luck and fortune.

"So take this year by the horns - here's to this next lunar cycle being as strong as an ox!" Google said.