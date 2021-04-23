Google is paying homage to the consonant i‘, the only letter in the Spanish alphabet that hails from Spain, with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features colorful artwork of the company's logo by Barcelona-based guest artist Min. A blue i‘ can be found behind the Google logo.

Spanish scribes from the 12th-century created the i‘ as scholars of the Middle Ages sought to save time and parchment by shortening words with double letters. The word annus, which is Latin for year, was turned into the Spanish word ai±o.

The Royal Spanish Academy's dictionary added i‘ in 1803. Spain passed legislation in 1993 to protect its inclusion in computer keyboards.

The i‘ appears in more than 17,700 Spanish words. The letter is a representation of Hispanic heritage and identity.