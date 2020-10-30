Google has released a new Halloween game that takes place underwater in the latest Doodle.Google's homepage features artwork of magical cat Momo swimming underwater and charging at a group of Ghosts alongside a play button.The game tasks players with using their mouse to swipe in the shape of symbols placed above the ghosts' head in order to defeat them.The title, which acts as a sequel to Google's 2016 Halloween game also featuring Momo, runs for four stages that are filled with power-ups and boss battles."Feline lucky? Swim and swipe to PURR-tect the ocean and its creatures before it's too late," Google says.