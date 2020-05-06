Google has re-released its Halloween game from 2016 in the latest Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "o" in the company's logo dressed up as magical cat Momo from the game.

Momo waves her wand in order to make the logo's second "o," a ghost, disappear.

In the game, Momo's Magic Cat Academy is overrun by ghosts. Players can use their mouse to swipe in the shape of symbols above the ghosts' head in order to defeat them.

Google has started to re-release old Doodle games as many stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently re-released its Loteria card game from 2019.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games," Google said.