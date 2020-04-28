Google has re-released its 2017 cricket video game in the latest Doodle.
Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo playing cricket indoors with the letter "E." A play button appears next to the logo.
The interactive game features a team of crickets vs. a team of snails in a game of cricket.
The Doodle was originally made in honor of the international cricket tournament held in England and Wales in June 2017.
Google will continue to re-release past Doodle games as many stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company re-released its 2017 coding video game for kids on Monday.
"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games," Google said.
