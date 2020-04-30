Google has re-released its 2016 music game based on music performer Clara Rockmore in the latest Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo singing indoors using Rockmore's gesture-controlled instrument the theremin. Musical notes replace the letter "O" and a cat is sleeping nearby.

The interactive game tasks users with playing a melody by dragging the mouse through various notes in a specific order. Afterwards, Rockmore performs onstage in an animated video.

Rockmore, despite electronic music being uncommon in formal music settings in the 1930s, performed as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Toronto Symphony.

Google will continue to re-release past Doodle games as many stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company re-released its 2017 music game based on filmmaker and abstract animator Oskar Fischinger on Wednesday.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games, Google said.