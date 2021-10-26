IMDb TV announced it ordered to series Primo, a single-camera comedy from The Good Place creator Michael Schur and author Shea Serrano.

The half-hour, coming-of-age show is inspired by Serrano's life growing up in San Antonio with a single mom and five uncles.

No casting has been announced yet.

"Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That's what I feel like right now. I couldn't be happier, I couldn't be prouder, I couldn't be more thankful. Honestly, I still kind of can't even believe that this is happening," Serrano said in press release Monday.

Schur -- who is also known for writing and producing Parks and Recreation, The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Rutherford Falls -- described Primo as "hilarious and heartwarming."

He is also working on a Peacock TV series based on the classic baseball-themed film, Field of Dreams.

Serrano's first book, The Rap Year Book, was adapted as a six-episode docu-series for AMC.

IMDbTV said he is the first Mexican-American to be a three-time New York Times best-selling author.