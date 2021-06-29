Good Omens will return for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Prime Video confirmed Tuesday that it renewed the fantasy comedy series for Season 2.

"How's this for a sprinkle of goodness? @GoodOmensPrime is returning for a second season," the post reads.

Good Omens is based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The series is written and created by Gaiman.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, an unlikely pair that team up to prevent an apocalypse.

Deadline said Season 2 will begin filming later this year in Scotland.

The new season will feature storylines that go beyond the original novel. Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) are living in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Gaiman will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner with Douglas Mackinnon, who will also direct.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory," Gaiman said in a blog post.

Good Omens airs on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and on BBC Two in the United Kingdom.