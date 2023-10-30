Paramount+ released the full trailer for Good Burger 2 on Monday. The sequel premieres Nov. 22 on the streaming service.

In the sequel to the 1997 movie based on the Nickelodeon sketch from All That, Dexter ( Kenan Thompson ) returns to work at Good Burger with his old friend Ed ( Kel Mitchell ). A new corporate executive ( Jillian Bell ) franchises the restaurant, replacing the staff with robots.

Ed remains as dim-witted as ever, hitting hamburgers with a tennis racket, using a toilet plunger in the shake machine and leading a dance number. The new film also stars Lil Rel Howery, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth and Emily Hinkler and Anabel Graetz.

Thompson and Mitchell produced the sequel. Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert wrote it with James III. Phil Traill directs.

Mitchell and Thomson announced the sequel in May and filmed prior to the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike.

Paramount+ released a shorter teaser in August. All That also streams on Paramount+.