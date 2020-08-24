The Goo Goo Dolls announced on Monday their first holiday album titled It's Christmas All Over that will be released on Oct. 30.

The project will contain cover renditions of classic Christmas songs along with two new original tracks.

Frontman John Rzeznik produced the holiday album alongside the band's longtime collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman.

The album was created during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the release will be announced this fall.

The Goo Goo Dolls last released their 12th studio album titled Miracle Pill in September 2019.

The group is currently in the studio working on a new album and will kick off a North American summer tour next year starting on July 22 in Boise, Idaho.