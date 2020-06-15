Gone with the Wind is set to return to HBO Max with a new introduction from black scholar and television host Jacqueline Stewart.

The 1939 film was removed from the streaming service recently for its racist depictions and glorification of slavery.

Stewart will provide historical context surrounding the film. A return date for Gone with the Wind on HBO Max has not been announced.

"Gone with the Wind" is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society," a representative for HBO said previously.

"These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible," they continued.