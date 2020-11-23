Longtime couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are looking back on their love story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 75-year-old actress and 69-year-old actor recalled on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show how they fell in love on the set of the 1984 film Swing Shift.

Hawn and Russell have been together for over 35 years and have one child together, son Wyatt Russell. Hawn also has a daughter, Kate Hudson, and son, Oliver Hudson, with her ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Russell has a son, Boston Russell, with his ex-wife, Season Hubley.

On Ellen, Hawn said Russell impressed her with how good he was with her kids.

"I remember about Kurt -- not only being really sexy and handsome and all that stuff and fun and whatever, a good co-star -- I loved the way he looked at my children. It was really something special," the actress said.

"He's good at that. He's good with kids," she added. "I kind of went, 'Oh my God, this is amazing.'"

Hawn and Russell were both dating other people when their romance began. The couple broke things off with their respective partners and soon fell in love.

"I fell in love but I also fell in like. Those are two pretty good deals," Hawn said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Russell also recalled the first time he saw Hawn on set. The actor had spent a late night out with his dad and came on set to sleep in an office. When he woke up for work, he saw Hawn.

"I went through the door and the first thing I saw was Goldie. Immediately, it just came at me. I said, 'Wow, you have a great figure,'" Russell said. "I'd never associated that with Goldie. She kind of looked at me and smiled. I said, 'Yes, let's sit down and go to work.'"

Hawn previously said in an interview with the ITV talk show Loose Women in 2016 that she and Russell made a conscious decision to never legally marry.

"Marriage is an interesting, psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married. If you have independence ... there's something psychological about not being married," she said.

Hawn and Russell celebrated Hawn's 75th birthday with their family over the weekend. Hudson marked the occasion by sharing a throwback photo of Hawn on Instagram.

"Goddess, light worker, fire bender, scorpion tailed whirlwind, butterfly mother, love expander, shining star, HAPPY BIRTHDAY tomorrow," Hudson captioned the post. "I'm shooting nights so want to get my post in tonight cause I will be cross eyed in the morning. I love you to infinity and beyond."