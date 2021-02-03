The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday.

Sarah Paulson and other stars have recently spoken with UPI about their craft and the films and TV shows that garnered nominations.

Here's a recap of the interviews. The Golden Globe Awards take place Feb. 28.

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis -- 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his title role in Ted Lasso, a comedy that is also up for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Sudeikis first introduced the character in a series of shorts but brought out a nicer side to Ted Lasso for the series, comparing his new take to Andy Griffith and Jimmy Stewart

Kaley Cuoco -- 'The Flight Attendant'

Kaley Cuoco switched gears from comedy to horror in The Flight Attendant, earning a Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy nomination along the way. Cuoco said she enjoyed taking on a darker role and "loved being scared" on the show, which is also up for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Elle Fanning, used to dramatic roles, had never been in a comedy before The Great and was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Fanning said that with comedy there's "no hiding behind anything" and that she felt more vulnerable in comparison to her dramatic roles. The Great is also nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and co-star Nicholas Hoult was nominated for Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Dan Levy -- 'Schitt's Creek'

Dan Levy's Schitt's Creek was nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy as it wrapped up its sixth and final season. Levy hinted that he would revisit Schitt's Creek in the future, noting that none of the cast, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy nominee Eugene Levy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy nominee Catherine O'Hara, wanted the series to end.

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Meryl Streep -- 'The Prom'

Meryl Streep returned to musicals in Netflix's The Prom, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Streep said she was given the most dancing scenes, stating that learning the moves was hard work but "really, really fun." Her co-star, James Corden was nominated for Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Sia -- 'Music'

Singer Sia wrote, directed and produced Music, a musical drama film that was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Sia discussed the process of making the film over eight years, stating that nearly half of that time was dedicated to editing. Music star Kate Hudson was nominated for Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Andra Day -- 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'

Andra Day portrays legendary singer Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday and was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. Day told UPI that she originally said no the role "multiple times" as she didn't want to dishonor Holiday's legacy.

Best Television Series - Drama

Jurnee Smollett -- 'Lovecraft Country'

Jurnee Smollett stars in HBO's Lovecraft Country, which was nominated for Best Television Series - Drama. Smollett discussed how the show combines the monsters of H.P. Lovecraft with racism, noting that racism can be "even more of a threat."

Sarah Paulson -- 'Ratched'

Sarah Paulson's portrayal of nurse Mildred Ratched in Ratched earned her a Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama nomination, with the Netflix series also being nominated for Best Television Series - Drama. Paulson said her version of Nurse Ratched is different from Louise Fletcher's portrayal, as seen in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Bob Odenkirk -- 'Better Call Saul'

Odenkirk was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. Odenkirk, as Better Call Saul nears its sixth and final season, said he hopes his character redeems himself and learns "the right lessons from all his bad choices."

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Tina Fey -- 'Soul'

Disney and Pixar's Soul, starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, was nominated for Best Animated Movie. Fey said the film reinforced lessons she has learned throughout her career including those about finding purpose outside of career goals.

Best Director - Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge -- 'One Night in Miami'

Regina King's One Night in Miami, about a meeting between Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali, earned the actress a Best Director - Motion Picture nomination. Aldis Hodge, who portrays Brown, said the film is "wonderful celebration" of the four Black icons.