The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Golden Globe Awards for film and TV each year, has announced plans for what it calls "transformational change."

The move comes after the group was criticized for not having a Black journalist among its 90 or so members.

The HFPA said on its website Saturday that it is hiring an independent expert in organizational diversity, equity and inclusion to advise and guide the organization as it implements the changes.

It also seeks to add Black and other underrepresented professionals to the HFPA's membership.

"Our mission as a diverse group of journalists from more than 40 different countries has always been about covering entertainment and film, advancing the critical work of entertainment-related charities, and elevating future film and television professionals from all walks of life unified by their shared passion and love for film and television," the HFPA said.

"But we must and will do more. These are the initial steps we will take over the next 60 days and we will carry out further action based on the recommendations that come from these initial reviews and assessments. We are committed to achieving these objectives in order to increase transparency in our organization and build a more inclusive community."

The 2021 Golden Globes were handed out last Sunday. The winners of the top awards were The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland and their stars were the top winners at the virtual event.

Hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey discussed the backlash against the HFPA, its membership and its taste in entertainment during their opening monologue for the ceremony.

"Everybody is, understandably, upset at the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens, OK? That's, like, their thing, but a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked," Poehler said.

"Inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press," Fey added. "I realized, HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald's, but you've gotta change that. So, here's to changing it."

The HFPA, NBC and its partners in presenting the Globes donated $2 million to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund.