Kaley Cuoco "can't stop crying" after receiving her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

Cuoco and The Crown actresses Emma Corrin and Helena Bonham Carter were among the stars to celebrate their Golden Globe Awards nominations after the nominees were announced Wednesday morning.

Cuoco shared a video on Instagram that shows her bursting into tears and exclaiming after learning she was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy for her role as Cassie Bowden on the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

"Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax!!!!! YES NORMAN!" she captioned the post.

Netflix series The Crown is up for six awards, including Best TV Drama, Best Actress in a TV Drama for Corrin and Olivia Colman, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series for Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson.

Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in The Crown Season 4, reacted to her nomination on Instagram.

"Thank you so much @goldenglobes! A real honour to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women!" the actress said. "Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and help guide me through THANK YOUU."

Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in The Crown Seasons 3 and 4, said the nomination was a nice "retirement present." Lesley Manville will take over the role of Margaret in Season 5.

"It's a pleasure for me to be included in the Golden Globes this morning, but it's particularly gratifying to see so many of my co-stars nominated as well, including the show itself," Bonham Carter said in a statement.

"It's been a great and happiest of jobs and I hope we have provided some diversion in this bonkers time. I miss my fake family. Now that our tenure is over, I couldn't have asked for a nicer retirement present," she added.

Sarah Paulson, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in TV Series - Drama for Ratched, and Lily Collins, who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy for Emily in Paris, also reacted to their nominations.

"Bringing Mildred Ratched to the screen was a labor of love, and today's nominations are the cherry on top. I am thrilled for Cynthia, and am proud of our entire brilliant cast and tireless crew," Paulson said, also referencing her co-star Cynthia Nixon's nominations. "Much love and gratitude to Mr. Ryan Murphy and to the HFPA for this honor."

"Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show's nomination!" Collins said. "I'm beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long."

The Golden Globes will take place Feb. 28. Spike Lee's children, Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee, will serve as Golden Globe ambassadors, while Jane Fonda will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.