Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina and more will present awards at the 78th annual 2021 Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia Erivo and Annie Mumolo will also present awards, when the ceremony takes place Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

This group represents the first round of presenters announced for the Golden Globes.

Phoenix won a Golden Globe last year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Joker, while Awkwafina won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for The Farewell and Zellweger won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for Judy.

Erivo was nominated last year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for and Best Original Song, Motion Picture for Harriet.

Wiig was nominated in 2012 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Bridesmaids, which she wrote and starred in with Mumolo. The duo co-wrote and star in the recently released comedy, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the Golden Globes from the Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, respectively.

Mank and The Crown lead with six nominations each.