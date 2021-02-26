The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live Sunday on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the event for the fourth time from the Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, respectively.Presenters will appear at either location with winners appearing virtually. The ceremony was delayed from January to February in June due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.Netflix's Mank and The Crown lead with six nominations each. Netflix leads the entire field with 42 nominations in total.How to WatchTime: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST. The preshow will stream live from the official Golden Globes Twitter account and website starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.Network: NBCOnline: The ceremony will be available on Peacock starting Monday.Presenters: Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina, Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Micheal Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedwick and Susan Kelechi Watson are presenting awards.NomineesBest Picture DramaThe FatherMankNomadlandPromising Young WomanThe Trial of the Chicago 7Best Picture - Musical\/ComedyBorat Subsequent MoviefilmHamiltonMusicPalm SpringsThe PromBest Actress - Motion Picture DramaViola Davis Ma Rainey's Black BottomAndra Day The United States vs. Billie HolidayVanessa Kirby Pieces of a WomanFrances McDormand NomadlandCarey Mulligan Promising Young WomanBest Actor - Motion Picture DramaRiz Ahmed Sound of MetalChadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black BottomAnthony Hopkins The FatherGary Oldman MankTahar Rahim The MauritanianBest Actress - Motion Picture - Musical\/ComedyMaria Bakalova Borat Subsequent MoviefilmKate Hudson MusicMichelle Pfeiffer French ExitRosamund Pike I Care A LotAnya Taylor-Joy EmmaBest Actor - Motion Picture - Musical\/ComedySacha Baron Cohen Borat Subsequent MoviefilmJames Corden The PromLin-Manuel Miranda HamiltonDev Patel The Personal History of David CopperfieldAndy Samberg Palm Springs