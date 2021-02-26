The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live Sunday on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the event for the fourth time from the Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, respectively.

Presenters will appear at either location with winners appearing virtually. The ceremony was delayed from January to February in June due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix's Mank and The Crown lead with six nominations each. Netflix leads the entire field with 42 nominations in total.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST. The preshow will stream live from the official Golden Globes Twitter account and website starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Network: NBC

Online: The ceremony will be available on Peacock starting Monday.

Nominees

Best Picture Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Viola Davis Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand Nomadland

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Gary Oldman Mank

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson Music

Michelle Pfeiffer French Exit

Rosamund Pike I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy Emma

Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton

Dev Patel The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg Palm Springs