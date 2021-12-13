Golden Globes 2022: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Squid Game' among nominees
UPI News Service, 12/13/2021
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
HFPA president Helen Hoehne and rapper Snoop Dogg unveiled the nominees during a live stream Monday.
The HBO series Succession leads the field in television with five nominations, followed by the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and Ted Lasso with four nominations each.
Other TV nominees include the hit Netflix series Squid Game and the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. HBO was the most-nominated TV outlet with 12 nominations, followed by Netflix and Hulu with 10 each and Apple TV+ with eight.
Power of the Dog and Belfast topped the field in film with seven nominations each. Netflix leads the field in film with 17 nominations for movies including Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up and Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Television Series, Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
