The 2021 Golden Globe Awards have been postponed to February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Golden Globes, announced in a press release Monday that the awards show has been moved from January to Feb. 28 due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Feb. 28 is the date originally slated for the 2021 Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last week that it is rescheduling the Oscars to April 25 due to health concerns.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globes Feb. 28 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The awards show will air from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC.

HPFA previously announced that it is temporarily amending its eligibility requirements due to the pandemic. The change allows films to qualify for consideration if they do not first screen in a theater.

"The HFPA will continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on motion picture and television distribution and exhibition and may extend these suspensions of the Golden Globe award rules and/or may make other temporary variations to those rules as it considers appropriate in the future," HPFA said in March.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will have a virtual ceremony Friday hosted by The Talk's Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. Viggo Mortensen will be honored at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain in September.

In addition, the Latin Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place in person in November.