[ Spoilers: This report contains spoilers for Joan's season -- including Joan's runner-up and the man she ended up with as her winner].

Golden Bachelorette spoilers have revealed Joan Vassos ' Final 4 bachelors, Final 3 suitors, a shocking breakup before the Final Rose Ceremony, and if star is engaged to her winner and final pick.Joan was married for 32 years to her late husband John Vassos, who died in January 2021 from pancreatic cancer. She waited more than two years before competing for Gerry Turner 's heart on The Golden Bachelor.Joan admitted in August that, initially, she thought looking for love on reality TV would be a betrayal against her late husband but she's since changed her mind.When asked what John would think of her opportunity, Joan told Entertainment Tonight, "Obviously I'm not [betraying him]. I had that feeling, for some reason. And [my friend] said, 'You are not! He would've loved this!' And he would have. He loved reality TV."star said of John, "He was a 'dive in with both feet' to anything you do [type of person]. So I think he's up there going, 'Look, that's my wife down there! She's doing this!' I feel like maybe he had a little hand in me actually getting here."John apparently told Joan before his death that he didn't want her to be alone for the rest of her life."He told me right before he passed away, he said, 'You need to go out and find somebody else. You were the best wife in the world and I want you to be happy,'" Joan recalled."So he gave me this wonderful gift before he died, and he said, 'Go and do something.' And so when he said, 'Do something,' here I am!"Joan will therefore be handing out roses on when it premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, September 18 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Joan began filming in June, and a whopping 24 men, ages 57 through 69, will be shown vying for Joan's attention on this fall.These accomplished "golden" men took time away from their family, friends and children to hopefully rediscover love with the 61-year-old mother and grandmother from Rockland, MD, or at least learn something new about themselves.ABC teased that Joan is a "remarkable woman" whose life has been "defined by her resilience, zest for adventure, and strong family values."The network added how Joan "remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of two, and school administrator, while finding solace in the music of Elton John , spending time with her dog, and cooking."spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone in his blog and via X, formerly known as Twitter, in July and August.So does Joan find true love and get engaged on ?!

