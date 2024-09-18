Disney/Gilles Mingasson

[ Spoilers: This report contains spoilers for Joan's season -- including Joan's runner-up and winner.]

Golden Bachelorette spoilers have unveiled Joan Vassos ' Final 4 bachelors and Final 3 men as well as star's winner and the season's shocking ending.After having to leave Gerry Turner 's The Golden Bachelor season prematurely last year to take care of her daughter, Joan will now be handing out roses of her own.The hopeful 61-year-old mother and grandmother from Rockland, MD, is hoping to find love and a lifelong partner after losing her husband of 32 years, John Vassos, to pancreatic cancer in early 2021.Joan said she was initially worried that dating on reality TV would be a "betrayal" to her late husband, but she has since changed her mind and became really excited about her journey.When asked what John would think of , Joan told Entertainment Tonight that John probably "would've loved this" for her because he loved reality TV in general.Joan recalled of John, "He was a 'dive in with both feet' to anything you do [type of person]. So I think he's up there going, 'Look, that's my wife down there! She's doing this!' I feel like maybe he had a little hand in me actually getting here."John also apparently told Joan before his death that he didn't want her to be alone for years to come."He told me right before he passed away, he said, 'You need to go out and find somebody else. You were the best wife in the world and I want you to be happy,'" Joan said.Joan shared how John had given her that "wonderful gift" before he died to "go and do something," and so she began filming in June.Joan's journey will begin on when it premieres with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, September 18 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.A total of 24 men, ages 57 through 69, will be shown vying for Joan's attention on this fall.These accomplished "golden" men took time away from their family, friends and children to hopefully rediscover love with the or at least learn something new about themselves.ABC teased that Joan is a "remarkable woman" whose life has been "defined by her resilience, zest for adventure, and strong family values."The network added how Joan "remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of two, and school administrator, while finding solace in the music of Elton John , spending time with her dog, and cooking."spoilers have been reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone in his blog and via X, formerly known as Twitter, in July and August.So will Joan find true love for the second time in her life and get engaged on ?!Click thelink below to learn all of the currently-known spoilers for Joan's season!

