'Godzilla vs. Kong' wins box office for 3rd weekend with $7.7M
UPI News Service, 04/18/2021
Godzilla vs. Kong is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $7.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Nobody with $2.5 million, followed by The Unholy at No. 3 with $2.1 million, Raya and the Last Dragon at No. 4 with $1.9 million and Tom and Jerry at No. 5 with $1.1 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Voyagers at No. 6 with $790,000, The Girl Who Believes in Miracles at No. 7 with $560,000, In the Earth at No. 8 with $500,000, The Courier at No. 9 with $460,000 and The Croods: A New Age at No. 10 with $300,000.
Godzilla vs. Kong opened two weekends ago with $32.2 million, which was the highest amount a film has raked in during its debut in the past year when the coronavirus pandemic has kept people out of theaters and watching films at home.
It earned another $13.4 million in receipts last weekend.
Before then, Wonder Woman 1984 held the record with $16.7 million when it premiered in December and Tom and Jerry scored $14 million when it opened in February.
All three movies were released by Warner Bros. simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.
