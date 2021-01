The monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong is now set for release on HBO Max and in theaters March 26.

Starring Alexander Skarsgard Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler , the film was previously slated to debut May 21.

The date change was announced Friday.

The movie is the sequel to 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Warner Bros. announced in December that it plans to release its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously to appeal to a wider audience amid the coronavirus pandemic.