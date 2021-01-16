The monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong is now set for release on HBO Max and in theaters March 26.

The date change was announced Friday.

The movie is the sequel to 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Warner Bros. announced in December that it plans to release its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously to appeal to a wider audience amid the coronavirus pandemic.