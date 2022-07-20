Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that Kurt and Wyatt Russell will star in their Godzilla Monsterverse TV series. The series follows the films Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Father and son Russells join Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons , Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski in the cast. Wyatt once played Kurt's younger character in the film Soldier.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series about a family discovering its secret link to the Monarch organization, which connected all the monsters in the films. Black is showrunner and Matthew Shakman will direct the first two episodes and executive produce.

Godzilla owners Toho Ltd. is co-producing the series with Legendary. The streaming service first announced the sequel series in January.

Both Kurt and Wyatt Russell also starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kurt played Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Wyatt has an ongoing role as disgraced Captain America John Walker after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Wyatt recently starred in the series Under the Banner of Heaven, The Good Lord Bird and Lodge 49. Kurt has ongoing roles in the Fast and the Furious and Christmas Chronicles franchises, playing Santa Claus in the latter.