Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it will bring a live-action Godzilla series to the streaming service. The series will be based on the Legendary Films Godzilla movies.

Legendary produced 2014's Godzilla, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. Chris Black and Matt Fraction created the series and Black will be show runner.

Apple's announcement confirms the series is set after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong, in which Godzilla and King Kong battled other Titans in San Francisco. The series will focus on a family connected to the Monarch organization, which was in all three Godzilla films and also 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Toho Co. Ltd. remains involved with Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita representing the Japanese company. Toho owns the Godzilla and Titan characters since it produced the original 1954 Gojira film and its dozens of Japanese made sequels throughout the decades.

Toho also produced a trilogy of animated Godzilla films for Netflix. A separate live-action movie, Shin Godzilla, not connected to the Legendary films was released in 2016.