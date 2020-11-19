Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Godmothered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday comedy Thursday featuring Isla Fisher as Mackenzie, a TV reporter and single mother, and Jillian Bell as Eleanor, Mackenzie's fairy godmother-in-training.

The preview shows Eleanor go in search of Mackenzie after finding an old letter. She believes Mackenzie is "a sad little girl" but discovers Mackenzie is now grown and no longer believes in fairy tales.

Eleanor does her best to bring some magic to Mackenzie's life while experiencing the real world for the first time.

"Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of 'Happily Ever After,' but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not," an official synopsis reads.

Godmothered is written by Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack and directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones's Diary). Diane L. Sabatini, Tom Pollock, Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp serve as executive producers.

Godmothered premieres Dec. 4 on Disney+. The film's original soundtrack, featuring a score by Rachel Portman, will be available in digital format the same day.

Fisher is known for the film Wedding Crashers and for playing Rebel on Arrested Development. Bell portrayed Jillian on Workaholics and Dixie on Eastbound & Down.