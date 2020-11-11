Isla Fisher's holiday film Godmothered is coming to Disney+ in December.

Disney+ said Wednesday that the Christmas comedy will premiere on its service Dec. 4.

Godmothered stars Fisher and Jillian Bell. The film follows Eleanor (Bell), an inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who finds a letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress. Eleanor tracks down the girl and discovers the author is now a 40-year-old single mom (Fisher).

"Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of 'Happily Ever After,' but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not," an official synopsis reads.

Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jullian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Stephnie Weir co-star.

Godmothered is written by Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack and directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones's Diary). Diane L. Sabatini, Tom Pollock, Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp served as executive producers.

Godmothered premieres Dec. 4 on Disney+. The film's original soundtrack, featuring a score by Rachel Portman and the songs "Rise Up (Joy to the World)" and "Hero" performed by Spaeder, will be available in digital format the same day.

Fisher is known for the films Wedding Crashers and Grimsby, and played Rebel on Arrested Development. Bell portrayed Jillian on Workaholics and Dixie on Eastbound & Down.