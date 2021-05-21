She says, "It's hard to find people you can trust."
Johnson, in a different scene, replies, "Trust is earned, not given."
An Epix press release says that the crime families of New York are all vying for control of the "French Connection" heroin pipeline from Marseille to New York. The crime story intersects with the historical drama of the Civil Rights Movement, including characters such as Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch) and Adam Clayton Powell (Giancarlo Esposito).
Vincent D'Onofrio, Chazz Palminteri and Esposito also feature in the teaser. Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey and Demi Singleton return.
