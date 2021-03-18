Epix announced on Thursday new recurring and guest stars for Season 2 of Godfather of Harlem, with Justin Bartha, Method Man and more joining the series.

Annabella Sicorra, Ronald Guttman, Gino Cafarelli and Isaach De Bankole are joining Bartha in recurring roles.

Michael Rispoli, Neal Matarazzo and previously announced Grace Porter are joining Method Man in guest starring roles.

Godfather of Harlem, which premiered in September 2019, followed Forest Whitaker's crime boss Bumpy Johnson as he returns to his old neighborhood after a decade in prison. He finds the streets controlled by Italian mobsters.

Bumpy, in Season 2, is fighting for control of the French Connection, a pipeline for heroin. Season 2 premieres on April 18.

Bumpy speaks with Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch), fights his rivals and meets with U.S. District Attorney Robert Morgenthau (Bartha) about a potential partnership in a new trailer for Season 2.

Sicorra is set to portray Fay Bonanno, the wife of mob boss Joe Bonanno. Guttman will portray heroin importer Jean Jehan with Cafarelli as mobster Fat Gino and Bankole as chemist Monsieur 98.

Method Man will appear as Sam Christian, the head of the Philadelphia Black Mafia. Porter will star as Malcolm X's wife Betty Shabazz with Rispoli as the head of the Profaci crime family, Joseph Magliocco. Matarazzo will portray racist cop Captain Mills.