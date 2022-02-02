The series was created and written by Michael Tolkin whose credits include Escape at Dannemora and The Player. Hunters alum Nikki Toscano is the showrunner.
The Offer preview has gotten more than 600,000 views since Paramount+ released it Tuesday.
It shows Ruddy and Evans excitedly trying to convince financial backers that The Godfather is "Shakespeare, it's epic" and "could become a culture phenomenon," while studio executives like Lapidus dismiss it because "gangster movies are dead" and real-life Italian-American celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and organized crime bosses like Colombo want it shut down.
Armie Hammer initially had been cast as Ruddy, but dropped out following controversy over graphic messages he allegedly sent to several women on social media. The messages described graphic sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.
