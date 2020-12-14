Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach is quarantining after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47-year-old television personality said on the show Monday that she is "sequestered" at home after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"We all get tested every week at work there to do what we do in the studio, and on Thursday I got a phone call from a contact tracer telling me that I had been in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus," Robach said.

"I was then asked to quarantine, following CDC guidelines, and so I immediately did so and I have been sequestered, isolated," she added.

Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, are quarantining together and are separated from their two daughters, Ava and Annie, for the time being.

"I haven't seen my kids in five days. I think that's probably the saddest thing about it, but I FaceTime them at least five times a day. I think they're actually super happy that I'm not there," she said with a laugh.

Robach confirmed she is feeling fine and tested negative for COVID-19. She will take additional COVID-19 tests Tuesday and Friday.

"It's one of those things where I think we wanted to tell everyone. It can happen to anyone and it's on us to do the right thing, to follow the rules, because that's how we protect other people," Robach said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Robach shared photos Monday of herself filming GMA from home.

"Live.... from my family room! Always wanted to try that wear your sweatpants to work look..." she captioned the post.