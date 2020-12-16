The Times Square New Year's Eve 2021 event will feature a performance from Gloria Gaynor.

The Times Square Alliance said in a press release Tuesday that Gaynor, 77, will perform during its "Heroes of 2020" New Year's Eve celebration Dec. 31 in Times Square in New York.

Gaynor will perform her breakup anthem "I Will Survive," along with "Joy Comes in the Morning" and "Never Can Say Goodbye." Gaynot released "I Will Survive" as a single in 1978.

Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett will return to host the event. This year's Special Guests are the "Heroes of 2020" -- first responders, frontline and essential workers and their families.

"The Special Guest plays a pivotal role in the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, most notably by representing resounding resolve and a determined spirit, at a time when the world collectively awaits a renewed beginning," Times Square Alliance president Tim Tompkins said.

"This year, it feels most appropriate to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are tirelessly leading our nation through hard times with unshakable strength, determination and poise, as well as their families, who deal with their own set of sacrifices," he added.

Times Square New Year's Eve won't feature a public audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will stream on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org and NewYearsEve.nyc.

Several TV networks will air New Year's Eve specials from Times Square, including ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and NBC's New Year's Eve.