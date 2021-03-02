Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Captain Glenn Shephard and Daisy Kelliher are teasing the show's second season.

The television personalities shared details about the season on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premiere.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is a spinoff of Below Deck and follows the crew of a sailing yacht during charter season. On WWHL, Shephard, the boat's captain, and Kelliher, the chief stewardess, answered questions about Season 2 by choosing from among their cast mates.

Shephard and Kelliher agreed that first officer Gary King causes the most crew drama in the new season. Kelliher then said that chef Natasha De Bourg sucks up to Shephard the most.

Shephard was then asked who has the most problems with authority during the season.

"I didn't think any of them really did," he said. "Natasha might be a little bit. She's not a high horse, but if you're a good chef you have to have some confidence. It's part and parcel of what we do. You got to be a little bit of a diva."

In addition, Kelliher said King was most likely to have a "boatmance" and that Dani Soares was most likely to hook up with a charter guest. Shephard named King and Collin McCrae as his MVPs of the season.

"It's gonna be a tossup between Collin and Gary. Gary's amazing. It's really great having such a great sailor on board. Collin's an amazing engineer. But to be honest, everyone," he said.

Kelliher said De Bourg annoys her the most during the season. During the WWHL after-show, Kelliher said she didn't get good first vibes from the chef.

"I think arrogance straight away is a bad sign in a chef, and cockiness. I think Natasha, to an extent, displayed those pretty quickly on, and yeah. I don't think I was wrong," she said.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht also stars Alli Dore, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and Sydney Zaruba. The series airs Mondays on Bravo.