Actress Glenn Close will not present an Oscar as planned at Sunday's gala in Hollywood.

A representative said the 75-year-old Fatal Attraction and Tehran star has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the event.

"She was very much looking forward to taking part in the show," publicist Catherine Olim said in a statement, without offering details about Close's symptoms or condition.

Close had been expected to announce the Best Picture winner with her Air Force One co-star Harrison Ford.

The Oscars recognize excellence in cinema.

Close has been nominated for an Oscar eight times, most recently for 2020's Hillbilly Elegy, but has never won.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air on ABC.