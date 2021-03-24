Singer and actress Demi Lovato, who played Santana's girlfriend Dani on Glee, will introduce the tribute, which honors the 10-year anniversary of Santana's coming out and the character's impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television.
Rivera died of an accidental drowning at age 33 in July. Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on Glee, remembered Rivera as a "cool older sister" in a tribute the same month.
"How could a human being be that talented, that hilarious and that beautiful at once? How could one person be responsible for so much joy and be the subject of so many wonderful memories?" the actor said.
"Just being in Naya's presence made you feel protected and regardless of the situation, you knew she'd have your back," he added.
Riley performed her song "A Memory" as a tribute to Rivera on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in August.
