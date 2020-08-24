Glee alum Lea Michele is a new mom.

People reported Sunday that the 33-year-old actress welcomed her first child, son Ever Leo, with her husband, Zandy Reich.

Us Weekly said Michele gave birth Thursday.

"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," a source said. "He's been an easy baby so far."

An insider told E! News Michele, Reich and baby Ever are "doing very well."

"Lea has been inundated with well-wishes and sharing updates with her family and a close group of girlfriends," the source said.

Michele and Reich married in March 2019. News broke in April that the couple were expecting.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source told People at the time.

Michele confirmed her pregnancy with a baby bump photo in May. She later gave an update with a new slideshow of photos.

"Reflection looking a little different these days," Michele captioned the post.

Michele played Rachel Berry on Glee and has since starred on Scream Queens and The Mayor. She apologized to her former Glee co-stars in June after actress Samantha Marie Ware accused her of making the set "a living hell."