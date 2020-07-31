Glee actress Naya Rivera, who drowned this month while boating with her young son, has been buried in California.

Rivera, 33, was laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hollywood Hills on July 24, said her death certificate, which was publicized on Thursday.

She died minutes after going under the water at Lake Piru on July 8, the document confirmed.

Her body was found in the lake five days after her son Josey, 4, was discovered sleeping alone on a pontoon boat.

Rivera taped an appearance as a guest judge on Season 3 of the baking competition reality series Sugar Rush in February.

The episode was released on Netflix on Friday and is believed to be her final television appearance.