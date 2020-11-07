Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his wife, So You Think You Can Dance choreographer Elena Samodanova, announced they are ending their 14-year marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," Savchenko said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time."

Savchenko, 37, and Samodanova, 36, are the parents of daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

Samodanova told People.com: "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough. Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong."

She added, "Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

Savchenko and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause were eliminated from DWTS earlier this week.

Stause, 39, took to Instagram Stories on Friday to emphasize she and her dance partner are only friends, contrary to online rumors claiming they are romantically involved.

"It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone," she said, according to E! News. "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

