Dakota -- who is currently in a custody battle with his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Frankie Paul, amid dueling restraining orders -- told Gleb that Taylor and Brooks had "the same energy."
"I never have moved on from Taylor. I was just waiting for her," Dakota confessed. "I was like, 'Maybe I'll have a chance.'"
Dakota, who is one of Taylor's "baby daddies," continued, "I found out she was talking to another guy, hooked up with him, hooked up with me. She lied to me. Then had sex with me. Then after tells me. I was like, 'What the f-ck?' That sucked."
Gleb, for his part, admitted that his experience dating Brooks, a 29-year-old supermodel, was "pretty bad."
Gleb and Brooks were paired up on Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in 2024. They dated after the show and then officially split in April 2025.
"Probably the worst sex of my life," Gleb alleged of Brooks.
The professional dancer and choreographer also claimed Brooks lashed out and was extremely rough with him.
"She was so f-cked up. She wanted to make out with me, and I was like, 'That's not my vibe,'" he recalled. "She choked me, pushed me against the wall, chipped my tooth."
Brooks and Gleb have been throwing punches at each other ever since Fall 2025.
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Before Dancing with the Stars premiered its 34th season in September 2025, Gleb appeared to throw shade at Brooks by telling People that he was looking forward to having "zero drama" with his new celebrity partner, Hilaria Baldwin.
"Finally, I have a partner that I can go out there and dance [with] and really enjoy and not try to figure out the routine of like, 'Okay, let me just hide all of your minuses and bring out the pluses,'" Gleb said at the time.
When asked about Gleb's jabs during the September 17 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Brooks initially noted, "I have nothing to say about him," according to Us.
However, she changed her mind and blurted out, "He is a completely creepy person."
The Love Thy Nader star went on to claim that she had no shot of winning Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season with Gleb as her instructor.
"I had no chance," she vented. "I was f-cked, literally and physically, from the start when I went on that show."
She added, "I had no chance at having good choreo because he was humping me the whole time."
In May 2025, Brooks' sister Grace Ann Nader spilled the beans on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast that Brooks and Gleb "always" had sex on the Dancing with the Stars set when they were filming Season 33.
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"I can tell you firsthand that every time I visited Brooks' trailer, the trailer was shaking -- every single time," Grace Ann revealed at the time, shocking and angering Brooks.
Brooks and Gleb, however, called it quits shortly after they were eliminated from the show during an October 2024 episode.
But Gleb and the supermodel proceeded to have an on-again, off-again romance, and Gleb confirmed his relationship with Brooks was back on in December 2024.
After reviving their romance, Brooks and Gleb enjoyed the holidays together alongside his daughters Olivia, 15, and Zlata, 8, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Elena Samodanova.
"I don't need anything else," Gleb captioned a family photo that included Brooks via Instagram in December 2024.
News then broke in April 2025 that Brooks and Gleb were over and done with, and that Brooks was the one who had "ended things" with the pro dancer.
After Gleb and Brooks' breakup made headlines, Gleb admitted to Us that he was "surprised to learn" his relationship with Brooks was over by reading a news article.
Grace Ann then claimed via TikTok in April 2025 that "there is hard evidence" to prove Gleb cheated on Brooks.
Brooks seemed to confirm the cheating speculation when she subsequently took to TikTok with a fiery message.
In the video, the model stared straight into the camera and lip-synced, "If you go away for a few days and he's not f-cking strong enough in his own mind to keep his d-ck in his f-cking pants, well then he can f-ck off anyway."
While on a girls' trip to Florida that same month, Brooks uploaded another TikTok video and mouthed, "G-dd-mn manchild. You act like a kid even though you're six [feet] two [inches]."
Gleb seemingly slammed the claim Brooks had "proof" that he's a "cheater" in an August 2025 TikTok upload.
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Gleb posted a video via TikTok in which he was lip-syncing to an audio recording that said, "I don't know where you got your information from, I don't know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you that is incorrect."